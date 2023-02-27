Up next
YEREVAN — Today, we join with Armenians mourning and acknowledging all who lost their lives in Sumgait in 1988, the US Embassy in Armenia said on social media.

The Sumgait pogrom deliberately targeted the Armenian population of the seaside Azerbaijani town from February 26, 1988 until March 1, 1988.

This unprovoked onslaught against Armenians was a precursor to additional pogroms against Armenians in then-Soviet Azerbaijan.

Over the course of the following years, hundreds of thousands of Armenians were forced to flee the massacres and abandon their properties and belongings.

