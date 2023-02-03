Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 2 people.
Facebook 2
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — A department of Armenian Office of Prosecutor General in charge of confiscation of assets deemed to have been acquired illegally said today that money as well property owned by ex-president Serzh Sargsyan’s brother Levon Sargsyan, his son Narek and daughter Ani in the total amount of $9.4 million are of illegal origin and are subject to confiscation.

Under a law enacted by the Armenian government in 2020 prosecutors can seek asset forfeiture in case of having “sufficient grounds to suspect” that the market value of an individual’s properties exceeds their “legal income” by at least 50 million drams ($100,000).

According to the department, the assets to be seized from ex-president’s brother and his children include $6.8 million in deposits in commercial banks, as well as 9 pieces of real estate, 2 pieces of movable property and shares in 3 companies.

All three cases have been referred to the Anticorruption Court. Levon Sargsyan’s lawyer said his client does not admit the charges.

A search was announced for Levon Sargsyan after a court in Armenia issued in 2018 an arrest warrant for him.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Turkish, Armenian Foreign Ministers Meet in Antalya

ANTALYA — Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavusoglu and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat…

Three Armenian Soldiers Found Dead at a Border Post

YEREVAN — The bodies of three Armenian conscripts with gunshot wounds have…

French Senate Calls for Sanctions Against Azerbaijan Expresses Support to Armenia and Karabakh

PARIS — France’s Senate on Tuesday voted 295 to 1 to adopt…

Czech Republic Parliament Recognizes the Armenian Genocide

PRAGUE (Armradio) — The Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic today…