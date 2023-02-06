Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 1 people.
Facebook 1
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

International human rights lawyer Geoffrey Robertson published an article in The Independent regarding the closure of the Lachin Corridor by the Azerbaijanis and emphasized that Nagorno Karabakh originally belonged to Armenia and has always been inhabited mainly by Armenians.

Geoffrey Robertson started the article as follows: Russia, Great Britain, the USA, France and China have the power to stop authoritarian Azerbaijan, which has besieged Nagorno-Karabakh in order to starve 120 thousand inhabitants.

The author stressed that the blockade is a crime against humanity and contradicts a number of agreements, but the Azerbaijanis have besieged for two months and are still continuing the blockade. It is noted that the Lachin Corridor is a vital link for the daily delivery of 400 tons of essential goods to the Armenians of Karabakh, as well as for the movement of citizens, schoolchildren and ambulances.

“Of course, it would be faster by air transportation, but the government of Azerbaijan has threatened to shoot down any passenger or cargo plane that tries to land in Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh. The country is a hostage of Azerbaijan and history. it originally belonged to Armenia and has always been inhabited mainly by Armenians, known for their early Christian churches and unique carpets. In the 19th century it was occupied by Russia, and in 1921 Stalin arbitrarily and wrongly included this Christian enclave as an independent region within Muslim Azerbaijan. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the people of Nagorno-Karabakh demanded independence and fought a war to achieve it,” reads the article.

Geoffrey Robertson noted that after the victory, Armenians enjoyed relative peace until Azerbaijan attacked in 2020. He also referred to the trilateral declaration of November 9, 2020.

“Russia stood as the guarantor of the agreement.  Russia assigned 2,000 “peacekeepers” to monitor the corridor, but they proved unable, or perhaps unwilling, to disperse the self-declared “environmental activists” blocking the corridor, who are encouraged by the Azerbaijani government, which generally bans demonstrations and imprisons protesters”, reads the article.

The columnist noticed that many of the “protesters” have tattoos, which proves that they are members of the “Grey Wolves”. It is emphasized that the “protesters” are encouraged by dictator Ilham Aliyev. The author of the article also reminds about the meeting of the UN Security Council held on December 20 and the demand of the members. The article mentions that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov only belatedly contacted his Azerbaijani counterpart and urged them to disperse the demonstration, adding that Russia has lost its influence after the events in Ukraine.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

FM Mnatsakanyan Claims No Deadlock in Karabakh Talks

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan insisted on Friday that long-running…

James Warlick: There is no Alternative to Diplomacy in Nagorno Karabakh Conflict Settlement

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — OSCE MG Co-Chairs cooperate with the foreign ministers of Armenia…

Azerbaijani Forces Target Artsakh Firefighters Battling Grassfire

STEPANAKERT — On August 17, at around 8:40 pm, a 3-hectare grassy…

Council of Europe Commissioner Publishes Report On Armenia

STRASBOURGE (RFE/RL) — Nils Muiznieks, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the…