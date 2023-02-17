Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — The search and rescue team from Armenia completed their work in Adiyaman and returned to Armenia, “Telegram” page of the rescue service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia informed.

“They were met by the Minister of Internal Affairs Vahe Ghazaryan and Director of the Rescue Service Kamo Tsutsulyan at the Armenian-Turkish border near the Margara Bridge. Vahe Ghazaryan thanked the rescuers for the work they did,” the message states.

Member of the Turkish Parliament, ethnic Armenian Garo Paylan posted on Tweeter.

“The team worked day and night to pull out many of our citizens from the rubble,” Paylan said.

Armenia dispatched a 27-member team to Turkey immediately after the devastating earthquakes that rocked the country on February 6. The Armenians carried out search and rescue works in the city of Adiyaman.

As a result of the 8-day search and rescue operations in the disaster area, the internationally qualified Armenian urban search and rescue team, in cooperation with local support and other international teams, pulled out 3 injured persons and 10 victims from the rubble using various rescue methods, carried out large-scale search operations on the spot.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Experts Ponder Consequences of COVID-19 in a Special Webina

On March 28, 2020, Noubar Afeyan and Ruben Vardanyan, Co-Founders of the…

British MP: For Azerbaijan Karabakh is a Matter of Ambition, for Armenians it is a Matter of Life or Death

LONDON — “For Azerbaijan the issue of Karabakh is a matter of…

Russian Military Confirms Azeri Drone Attack in Karabakh

STEPANAKERT — Russian peacekeeping forces deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh have confirmed reports that…

Pyunik Yerevan Qualifies for Second Round of UEFA Champions League

SAN MARINO — Armenian champions Pyunik on Tuesday beat San Marino’s Falgore…