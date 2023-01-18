Author
TEHRAN — Armenia and Iran declared their capitals sister cities on Wednesday, underscoring their efforts to deepen bilateral ties based on what they see as common geopolitical interests.

Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani and Yerevan Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan signed a relevant agreement at a ceremony held in the Iranian capital.

According to Sargsyan’s press office, they also approved a plan of joint actions on urban development, public transport, environment protection and other municipal affairs.

The official Iranian news agency IRNA quoted Zakani as saying during the ceremony that the agreements reflect Iran’s desire to have good relations with its neighbors and “especially Armenia.”

Iran has been anxious to cement its traditionally cordial ties with Yerevan in the face of geopolitical changes in the region resulting from the 2020 Armenian-Azerbaijani war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Tehran is worried about Azerbaijani demands for the opening of a land corridor that would connect Azerbaijan to its Nakhichevan exclave through Syunik, the sole Armenian region bordering the Islamic Republic. It has repeatedly warned Baku against attempting to strip Iran of the common border and transport links with Armenia.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian reiterated that “red line” when he visited Armenia in late October. Amir-Abdollahian inaugurated the Iranian consulate in Syunik’s capital Kapan during that trip.

