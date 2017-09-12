Top Posts
Archeological Finds From 8-6th Centuries BC Revealed in Metsamor

September 12, 2017

STEPANAKERT (Armradio) — Armenian-Polish working group of archeologists has restarted its excavations in Metsamor at September 1 and has already registered some results, Artsakhpress reports.

New rooms have been revealed in the municipal part of the territory, as well as graves, human skeletons, metal tools which are preliminary attributed to 8-6th centuries BC.

The archeologists try to trace the changes in the territory from the Late Bronze Age to the period of Achaemenides. According to the co-pilot of the expedition, the Head of the Institute of Archeology in the University of Warsaw, professor Krzysztof Jakubiak, Metsamor has an important role among the settlements of the Ararat Valley in this aspect.

“During the Early Iron Age Metsamor had been a city and was destroyed by the Urartians. Now graves are found, other finds are revealed, evidences of demolition are registered. They enrich our understanding of the influence of Argishti the First and the later Urartians on Metsamor”, Jakubiak said.

At the moment anthropological materials are being studied, while the organic materials, such as charcoal and others, will be sent abroad for a laboratory study. It will help to date the finds correctly.

Professor Jakubiak participated in many archeological expeditions in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt and Iraq. “Armenia is a country which bears Christian-European values and it is easy to work here. My Armenian colleagues have enough experience and knowledge. Armenian people are frank and friendly”, he said.

