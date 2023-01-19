Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — At least 15 soldiers were killed and three others were injured in a fire that broke out at 1.30 am on January 19 at an engineer-sapper company of a military unit stationed in the border village of Azat in Armenian province of Gegharkunik, the Ministry of Defense said today.

It said the circumstances of the fire are still unknown. Despite the fire and rescue operations deployed on the spot, the fire killed, according to preliminary data, 15 servicemen and three more were seriously injured.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Canada Scraps Export of Technology to Turkey Over Transfer of Drones to Azerbaijan

OTTAWA – Canada on Monday scrapped export permits for drone technology to…

Ambassador Richard Mills Sees More U.S. Investments in Armenian Energy Sector

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — Armenia can attract billions of dollars in investments from…

Sarajevo Drops Decision to Honor Nobel Laureate Orhan Pamuk Amid Pressure from Turkey

SARAJEVO (neweurope.eu) — Bosnia’s capital Sarajevo has dropped an earlier decision to…

Turkey’s Erdogan Disappointed After Talks With President Biden

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that recent…