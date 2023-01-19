YEREVAN — At least 15 soldiers were killed and three others were injured in a fire that broke out at 1.30 am on January 19 at an engineer-sapper company of a military unit stationed in the border village of Azat in Armenian province of Gegharkunik, the Ministry of Defense said today.

It said the circumstances of the fire are still unknown. Despite the fire and rescue operations deployed on the spot, the fire killed, according to preliminary data, 15 servicemen and three more were seriously injured.