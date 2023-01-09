Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — The Acting Chief of Armenian Police Vahe Ghazaryan has been appointed Minister of Interior by President Vahagn Khachaturyan.

Earlier, the government approved a plan to eliminate the Ministry of Emergency Situations and create the Interior Ministry that would consist of three structures: Police, Rescue and Migration Services.

The new ministry is responsible for public order protection, crime suppression and detection, disaster risk management, migration and citizenship, management of state reserves and humanitarian issues.

The ministry will have anti-corruption and internal security units, which will ensure the quality control of the entire ministry.

The Armenian government adopted also a draft law according to which the State Protection Regiment will be withdrawn from the National Security Service and become a body subordinated to Prime Minister.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Jewish Council for Public Affairs Calls on the US to Recognize the Armenian Genocide

WASHINGTON (JTA) — The Jewish public policy umbrella called on the U.S.…
5

The AGBU Satamian Theater Group Honors Krikor Satamian for 40 Years of Service

On Saturday, May 19, 2018, the AGBU Satamian Theatre Group honored Krikor…

Armenian Genocide Victims to be Canonized on April 23, 2015

ETCHMIADZIN — The ceremony of canonization of the Armenian Genocide victims will…

Yerevan Sets Terms for Armenian-Azeri Border Demarcation

YEREVAN — Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan confirmed on Wednesday that Armenia…