STEPANAKERT — In a statement issued today the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) appeals to the United Nations asking it to expose the provocations of the Azerbaijani authorities implemented under the fictitious pretext of protecting the environment.

It asks the UN to apply necessary international instruments, in particular, to send monitoring groups to the Republic of Artsakh and adjacent territories within the framework of its Environment Program (UNEP) to learn about regional environmental problems and present appropriate conclusions.

“We expect to resolve the crisis situation in the region by effective steps,” the statement said.

It notes that on December 12, under the false environmental pretext, Azerbaijan once again grossly violated the agreements of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020 by blockading the Lachin corridor, the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia and the outside world, and creating preconditions for a humanitarian disaster, disrupting the fragile peace and destabilizing the region.

The National Assembly of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic (Artsakh) expresses its gratitude to the countries concerned, international organizations, the UN Security Council, ECHR for the response to the crisis situation in Artsakh besieged by Azerbaijan