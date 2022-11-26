On November 24th, the Hayastan All Armenian Fund held its 25th annual Telethon under the slogan “We Develop Dynamic Communities”, which raised USD 11,003,439.51 as of today. The Fund’s worldwide fundraising events are still ongoing, and the results will be announced at the end of the year.

The donations received for the Telethon-2022 are as follows:

Armenia and Artsakh- $ 1,000,280.51,

United Sttaes – $ 5,000,250,

France- $ 3,284,000,

Great Britain-USD 700 000,

Toronto (Canada)- $ 547,272.

Donations have been received also from

Montreal (Canada)- $ 204,000,

Brazil- $ 100,000,

Switzerland- $ 80,000,

Germany- $ 52,660,

Argentina- $ 25,000,

Austria- $ 6,144,

Romania- $ 3,833.

The amounts raised during “We Develop Dynamic Communities” Telethon will be used for the healthcare, social, educational, cultural and infrastructure rehabilitation projects in the border communities of our Homeland, as well as various initiatives directed to the development of those communities.