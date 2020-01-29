Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Armenian national team captain and AS Roma midfielder  Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been named Armenia’s Footballer of the Year for 2019 – the ninth time he has won the award.

Mkhitaryan’s victory comes after he was the overwhelming choice among voters – made of up coaches and captains of sides in the Armenian Premier League, along with selected members of the media. Mkhitaryan received 109 points followed by national team and TSG Hoffenheim striker Sargis Adamyan  with 104 points, while  national team and FC Astana striker Tigran Barseghyan placed 3rd with 61 points.

In the last 10 years Mkhitaryan has only missed out on the Footballer of the Year award once – naturalized Brazilian Marcos Pizzeli edging him for the prize in 2018.

Mkhitaryan has expressed his gratitude for all the votes in Armenia’s Player of the Year competition.

“It is always an honor for me to be voted as My Country’s Player of the Year, for the 9th time now,” Mkhitaryan said in a Twitter post.

“Thanks to all those who have voted,” he added.

Meanwhile, FC Ararat-Armenia head coach Vardan Minasyan has been voted Armenia’s coach of the year. Minasyan, who has now won the prize for four times, received 119 points.

Armenian national team’s former head coach Armen Gyulbudaghyants came in second with 84 points, while FC Shirak head coach Vardan Bichakhchyan came in third with 67 points.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Azerbaijan Anti-Armenian Initiative Fails at UN

NEW YORK — Yet another anti-Armenian initiative by Azerbaijan has failed; this…

Czech Republic Court Approves Extradition of Fugitive Narek Sargsyan to Armenia

YEREVAN — The Prague City Court in the Czech Republic has allowed…

ACA-PAC Endorsements for Glendale Municipal Elections

Chahe Keuroghelian, Laura Friedman and Ara Najarian Glendale City Council GLENDALE, CA…

Los Angeles Needs a Career Diplomat As Consul General

About four years ago, a wealthy Russian-Armenian Serge Sargisov was appointed to…