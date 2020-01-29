YEREVAN — Armenian national team captain and AS Roma midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been named Armenia’s Footballer of the Year for 2019 – the ninth time he has won the award.

Mkhitaryan’s victory comes after he was the overwhelming choice among voters – made of up coaches and captains of sides in the Armenian Premier League, along with selected members of the media. Mkhitaryan received 109 points followed by national team and TSG Hoffenheim striker Sargis Adamyan with 104 points, while national team and FC Astana striker Tigran Barseghyan placed 3rd with 61 points.

In the last 10 years Mkhitaryan has only missed out on the Footballer of the Year award once – naturalized Brazilian Marcos Pizzeli edging him for the prize in 2018.

Mkhitaryan has expressed his gratitude for all the votes in Armenia’s Player of the Year competition.

“It is always an honor for me to be voted as My Country’s Player of the Year, for the 9th time now,” Mkhitaryan said in a Twitter post.

“Thanks to all those who have voted,” he added.

Meanwhile, FC Ararat-Armenia head coach Vardan Minasyan has been voted Armenia’s coach of the year. Minasyan, who has now won the prize for four times, received 119 points.

Armenian national team’s former head coach Armen Gyulbudaghyants came in second with 84 points, while FC Shirak head coach Vardan Bichakhchyan came in third with 67 points.