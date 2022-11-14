ANTALYA — Armenian chess player Mariam Mkrtchyan won the European Under-18 Junior Championships in Antalya, Turkey.

She defeated Ireland’s Tricia Karamanhala in the penultimate round and became unreachable with 7.5 points, according to the tournament website.

Two months ago, Mariam Mkrtchyan won U-18 World Championship. Armenia’s Emin Ohanyan (U-16), Mamikon Gharibyan (U-18), and Benik Agasarov (U-14) retain chances of winning medals at the Antalya championships.

Armenia was represented by 30 chess players in six age categories- U-8, U-10, U-12, U-14, U-16 and U-18.

The event is being played from 6th to 15th November in 9 rounds, Swiss system. More than 1000 players from 46 European federations are competing for the title of European Youth Chess Champions of their respective categories.