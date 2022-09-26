Up next
WASHINGTON, DC — On September 25 Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met with Congressman Adam Schiff.

Issues related to the domestic and foreign policy of Artsakh, the settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict, and regional developments were discussed.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh expressed gratitude to Adam Schiff for the friendly attitude towards the Armenian people, as well as for the constant support of Artsakh, and stressed that Artsakh highly appreciates the selfless struggle of Congressman Schiff and his colleagues in the name of protecting the legitimate rights of the Armenians of Artsakh.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Artsakh Lernik Hovhannisyan and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the USA and Canada Robert Avetisyan.

 

