YEREVAN — The number of applications submitted to the Passport and Visa Department of the Police for obtaining Armenian citizenship has significantly grown, increasing the workload of regional and district departments, Arka.am reports.

According to the Police, this year is significantly different from previous years because the number of applications for Armenian citizenship from ethnic Armenians living in foreign countries has increased unprecedentedly.

“For comparison, some 3,448 such applications were submitted in January-June 2021, while their number has surged to 9,917 in the first half of 2022,” the Police said.

One of the reasons for the surge is the desire to travel abroad for vacation with Armenian passport.

“Besides, this year there is also an increase in the number of foreigners arriving in Armenia to live and work for a long time who apply for the documents to legalize their residence, get registered and get social security cards,” the Police said.

The number of people applying to Armenian diplomatic bodies in foreign countries for citizenship and passport has also increased. Because of this the possibility of getting registered in the waiting list for the next 2-3 months is already exhausted. That is why people prefer to come to Armenia and pass the necessary procedures to receive citizenship and to get or exchange passports.