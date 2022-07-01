VIENNA — Fourth meeting of the Special Representatives of Armenia and Turkey was held in Vienna on Friday, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan informs.

The Special Representatives previously held three meetings in Moscow and Vienna.

Armenia does not see much progress in the negotiation process with Ankara, Armenia’s Special Representative Ruben Rubinyan told reporters ahead of the meeting with his Turkish counterpart.

“The success of the Armenian-Turkish negotiation process depends on the political will of Ankara,” Rubinyan said.

“I can say that from the very beginning of this process, Armenia has been very constructive, Armenia has the political will, it has shown this political will to reach a quick settlement. The success of the process depends on the appropriate constructiveness and political will of Turkey,” he said.

Before leaving for Vienna, answering journalists’ questions in the National Assembly, Rubinyan did not provide details on the agenda of the talks.

“Naturally, the agenda concerns the normalization process, possible steps that can be taken in this direction will be discussed. The rest, I think, will be better communicated when I return,” the NA Vice Speaker said.