* Diocesan Primate is Alert and in Recovery Following Auto Accident

NEW YORK — This week, the faithful of the Armenian Church were deeply moved by the grave news that the Very Rev. Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan, the Primate of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America, was seriously injured in an automobile accident.

The accident occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 16. Fr. Parsamyan was traveling to St. Vartan Camp on the New York State Thruway, when short of the camp exit his car swerved off the highway. No other car was involved. He was transported by helicopter to Albany Medical Center. By God’s grace, Fr. Mesrop’s injuries were not life-threatening; however, he sustained damage to his hip and both ankles.

As of July 21, our Primate has undergone extensive surgeries, and physicians are pleased with his progress. The treating physicians are also in contact with peers in Manhattan to facilitate the Primate’s anticipated return to New York City.

We are greatly heartened that Fr. Mesrop is receiving care at Albany Medical Center: a Level-One Trauma and Orthopedic Hospital—highly regarded in the state and national medical community. He is in the very good hands of an excellent team of physicians and surgeons, including a number of area Armenian doctors and nurses who are constantly looking after his well-being.

In addition, members of the Armenian American Health Professionals Organization (AAHPO) are in regular communication with the Diocese and the medical team in Albany, to keep everyone current on Fr. Mesrop’s treatment and status.

As for our Primate himself, he is fully alert, aware, and making decisions about his own health care. He will remain at Albany Medical Center until it is appropriate and safe to transfer him to New York City for continued care and rehabilitation. Certainly, it will be weeks before he will be able to put weight on his legs. But all who know Hayr Sourp are assured that he will meet the challenges before him with determination, work, and faith.

Above all we offer praise to our merciful Lord Jesus, who had his saving hand upon his servant last weekend, and will continue to sustain Hayr Sourp in body and spirit. May the Lord bring healing to Fr. Mesrop, and to all who endure physical and spiritual injuries in our world.

* Thank You for Your Expressions of Support, Concern, and Prayer

Since the initial announcement of Fr. Parsamyan’s accident, the outpouring of goodwill, affection and prayer from our faithful has been beautiful to behold.

Countless people have expressed a desire to send personal messages to Fr. Mesrop. The Eastern Diocese has created an online platform to help you do so—which can be accessed at the link below. The Diocese will print your messages and deliver them to Hayr Sourp in the hospital. Your prayers and words of encouragement mean so much at this time.

We ask that you continue to pray for our Primate as he proceeds, with our Lord’s help, to a complete recovery. Pray, too, for the compassionate physicians and surgeons, who are diligently caring for our dear Arachnort.

Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America