YEREVAN — Official opening ceremony of the 33rd International Biology Olympiad (IBO) took place in Yerevan’s A. Spendiaryan National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet on July 10.

Arayik Harutyunyan, Chief of Staff at the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, addressed all participants and guests of the Olympiad, stating that the decision to host the event in Armenia was made by the Association of the International Biology Olympiad back in 2018 during the Olympiad in Tehran, Iran.

“We assumed this responsibility with a major willingness and enthusiasm. Serving as Minister of Education and Science that time, I had an honor to sign the memorandum on holding the Olympiad and I am happy that we have been consistent despite all the challenges and problems of the past years, and today the International Biology Olympiad is already becoming a reality in our country”, he said.

He emphasized that education and science are one of the key sectors for Armenia’s sustainable development, adding that the government is committed to ensure the drastic and qualitative development of these sectors. According to him, the development of science will provide an opportunity to resist the challenges of the time and the developed human resource will ensure the development of both education system and high technology and strategic sectors around the world.

“Sustainable development and universal welfare are possible to achieve only thanks to science. The holding of the International Biology Olympiad confirms the importance and priority of science and education sectors in Armenia”, he said.

Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Vahram Dumanyan also welcomed the participants and stated that he is happy to see students from more than 60 countries of the world in a hall who are the participants of the most leading school event in biology – the International Biology Olympiad.

“Promotion of scientific innovations, development and encouragement of young scientists are one of the key priorities of the Armenian government because we are confident that it is impossible to ensure the society’s prosperous progress without the development of high-quality education and science”, he said.

The 33rd edition of International Biology Olympiad will feature students from 64 countries. Representatives of the international jury, observers, as well as winners of the last year’s Olympiad are also expected in Armenia.

Team Telecom Armenia will be the technological partner of the event. It has provided all the necessary technical and digital solutions to ensure the smooth running of the most prestigious school competition.

The competition will take place in two staged – theoretical and practical (each lasting 7 hours). The work of the jury members will be organized through the “OlyExams” program, which is designed to ensure the examination process of science olympiads.

The International Biology Olympiad is an annual competition for high school students. Armenian students started participating in the Olympiad in 2009.

The Olympiad aims to identify, inspire, empower and support the next generation of leaders in the life sciences and to develop their international network.