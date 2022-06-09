GLASGOW — Scotland National Team beat Armenia 2-0 in its first UEFA Nations League match.

Antonly Ralston opened the score in the 28th minute, Scott McKenna made it 2-0 in the 40th minute.

Scotland were much stronger than our team, Armenia head coach Joaquin Caparros said after the defeat.

“It is very easy to sum up the game,” said former Sevilla coach Caparros. “Scotland were much stronger than our team. We had a lack of confidence and were not good on the ball. But this was a good learning experience for my players, to get stronger for the future.”

“Scotland are very well prepared physically, very strong one-on-one and good at both defensive and attacking set pieces. That’s why they were better than us in every aspect of the game. They clearly deserved to win,” the manager noted.

Scotland now travel to face Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Saturday before taking on the Armenians again in the heat of Yerevan next Tuesday. Caparros, whose team are next in action against Ukraine in Lodz on Saturday, does not believe there is much to choose between the Scots and the Irish.

“Scotland and Ireland have similar attributes,” said the coach. “They are both very well prepared physically, which is typical of all the British teams.”

Armenia are currently level on points with Ukraine and Scotland in League B Group 1.

The defeat comes three days after Armenia beat Ireland 1-0 at home. Armenia will next face Ukraine on June 11 in Warsaw, Poland.

Scotland will meet Armenia again in Yerevan next week, after a trip to face Ireland in Dublin.