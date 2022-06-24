YEREVAN — Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan accused today Azerbaijan of failing to fulfill the trilateral agreements reached by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on November 9, 2020, including the agreement on unblocking transport links between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“The trilateral statement of November 9 has not yet been fully implemented. Azerbaijan, violating not only its obligations under the trilateral statement , but also the norms of international humanitarian law, continues to illegally detain Armenian prisoners of war and civilians, using them as hostages, engaging in human trafficking. Not only Armenia, but the entire civilized world demand that Azerbaijan set them free,” Mirzoyan said.

According to him, Azerbaijan essentially denies one of the main protocols of the trilateral statement, alleging that Nagorno Karabakh does not exist and that there is no such a problem. Meanwhile, the President of Azerbaijan confirmed the existence of the Nagorno-Karabakh entity with his signature in the trilateral statement.

“And as long as the trilateral statement is in force, this issue cannot be denied. The fact of violation of the first paragraph of the trilateral statement of November 9 by the Azerbaijani armed forces is a blatant violation. On March 24 this year they intruded into the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh and are still there,” Mirzoyan said.

As for the unblocking of regional transport communications, Mirzoyan recalled that the Armenian side has repeatedly stated that Armenia itself is very interested in the success of this process.

“The process would have been completed much faster if it were not for the continuous groundless statements of the Azerbaijani authorities about the extraterritorial corridor, which have nothing to do with the agreements reached in the presence of a number of international partners. To be fair, it should be noted that the discussion on unblocking of transport links is actually taking place in a constructive atmosphere; I hope it will not fail due to incomprehensible political intrigues and will soon come to a successful conclusion,” Mirzoyan said.