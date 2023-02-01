YEREVAN — Pop star Brunette has been announced by Public TV of Armenia as Armenia’s participant at the 67th Eurovision Song Contest.

Brunette is known to the public for several hit songs, and she intends to bring a new style to the big Eurovision stage in Liverpool

“I am happy to share the news with you. I just create music, and this time I will share it with the European audience”, Brunette said.

The talented singer-songwriter has been performing since the age of 4 and writing her own music since she was a teenager. Her songs Night, Smoke Break and Light Blue Eyes became massive hits on YouTube, clocking up millions of views.

Executive Director of Public TV Hovhannes Movsisyan emphasized the importance of entrusting the representation of Armenia to young and talented artists:

“Last year, sending a young artist to Eurovision was justified. The song is still successful and captivates millions of fans. I hope this year we will surprise the European audience with a unique Armenian artist”․

Davit Tserunyan, the Head of the Armenian delegation to the Eurovision Song Contest, added:

“A few weeks after organizing the Junior Eurovision in Yerevan, we started the process of selecting our representative for the contest. At this stage, we are working on the song and the video, which I am sure will be impressive!”