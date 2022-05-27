YEREVAN — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received today the United States’ Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy, the Armenian government press office reported.

The Prime Minister emphasized the intensification of the Armenian-American cooperation and strategic dialogue, attaching great importance to the clear position of the United States, as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair country, on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, which contributes to regional stability. Nikol Pashinyan noted that the Armenian government is guided by the peace agenda and highly appreciates the continuous support of international partners, including the United States to that process.

Lynne Tracy thanked the Prime Minister for appreciation, reaffirmed the US readiness to continue supporting our country’s democratic reforms, the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and the establishment of regional stability. In this context, Lynne Tracy mentioned the telephone conversation of the Armenian Prime Minister with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken a few days ago, as well as expressed the satisfaction of the US side with the efforts of the Armenian Ambassador to the USA Lilit Makunts aimed at intensifying bilateral relations.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the agenda of the Armenian-American relations.