ANKARA — The third meeting of the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey on the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations will take place in Vienna, according to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Interviewed on Turkish NTV channel, Cavusoglu called on Armenia to be bolder and stop insisting on third countries being the venues of those talks.

“On one hand, you say that relations must be normalized and the [Turkish-Armenian] border must be opened,” Cavusoglu told the TV channel. “On the other hand, you do not dare to meet in Turkey and Yerevan.”

“If you don’t agree to even meet in each other’s countries how are you going to take steps on other issues?” he said, appealing to Yerevan.

The Special envoys of the two neighboring states Ruben Rubinyan and Serdar Kilic met in Moscow in January and in Vienna in February for talks described by both sides as productive.