Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

ANKARA — The third meeting of the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey on the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations will take place in Vienna, according to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Interviewed on Turkish NTV channel, Cavusoglu called on Armenia to be bolder and stop insisting on third countries being the venues of those talks.

“On one hand, you say that relations must be normalized and the [Turkish-Armenian] border must be opened,” Cavusoglu told the TV channel. “On the other hand, you do not dare to meet in Turkey and Yerevan.”

“If you don’t agree to even meet in each other’s countries how are you going to take steps on other issues?” he said, appealing to Yerevan.

The Special envoys of the two neighboring states Ruben Rubinyan and Serdar Kilic met in Moscow in January and in Vienna in February for talks described by both sides as productive.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Armenian PM Pashinyan to Attend UN General Assembly Session

YEREVAN — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will participate in the upcoming…

American Armenian Rose Float Wins Judges Trophy

PASADENA — Officials of the 129th Rose Parade announced winning float entries…

Preserving Culture: AMAP Marks Historical Site in Noratus

Visitors to the world’s largest surviving field of khachkars (crossstones) now have a chance to learn the history and significance of the unique site, as presented in five languages on information panels installed by Armenian Monuments Awareness Project (AMAP).

Turkish Justice Ministry Clears Way for Probe of Ex-Police Chief in Dink Murder Case

ISTANBUL — The Turkish Justice Ministry has cleared the way for the…