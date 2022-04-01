“For the Sake of the Homeland”

Sunday, April 3, 2022, 7 p.m. St. Leon Armenian Cathedral

As Armenians around the world prepare to celebrate Feast of the Holy Resurrection, we renew our commitment to peace through collective prayer, especially in such turbulent times in our homeland and our ancestral land of Artsakh. It is our moral obligation to stand by our Motherland and our Republic spiritually. We invite you to join us on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 7 p.m. at St. Leon Armenian Cathedral in Burbank (3325 N. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank, CA 91504).

The collective prayer will be followed by a Requiem Service for the repose of the souls of the heroic Armenian soldiers.

Therefore, let our collective prayer resoundingly echo in our hearts the call of our valiant ancestors – “For the sake of faith, for the sake of the Homeland.”

Prayerfully,

Archbishop Hovnan Derderian

Bishop Torkom Donoyan

Bishop Mikael Mouradian

Reverend Hendrik Shahnazarian