Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

On March 31 the 49th session of the UN Human Rights Council adopted by consensus the resolution on Prevention of Genocide.

This Resolution has been traditionally authored and initiated by Armenia. While assessing the current risks and challenges, the resolution outlines the necessary joint efforts by the UN member states to prevent the scourge of genocide, including through recognition, reparation, truth, bringing perpetrators to justice and accountability.

The Resolution enjoys wide support, which has been demonstrated through wide co-sponsorship by States from all five UN regional groups.

In its current iteration the Resolution addresses issues such as conflict risk analysis and conflict prevention efforts, as well as the misuse of new technologies, in particular social media platforms, as well as the dangers of misinformation spread through them.

The Resolution reaffirms the need for universal ratification of the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

The Resolution proposes to convene an Intersessional meeting within the framework of the UN to mark the 75th anniversary of the Convention. The meeting will also discuss the role of social media platforms and their instrumentalization by those seeking to spread hate leading to real-world discrimination and violence.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

SDHP 125th Anniversary To Be Marked By Academic Conference At Woodbury University

BURBANK, CA – To mark the 125th anniversary of the Social Democratic Hunchakian Party (SDHP), a conference featuring several world-renowned scholars will take place on Oct. 27 at Woodbury University in Burbank, CA. The event is co-sponsored by the Richard G. Hovannisian Chair in Modern Armenian History at the University of California, Los Angeles; the Armenian Research Center at the University of Michigan-Dearborn; the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research; and Woodbury University.

NATO Defense Education Enhancement Program Expert Group Visits Armenia

YEREVAN (Armradio) — On February 15, the expert group from the NATO…

Lavrov Says Russia Will Spare No Effort to Secure Release of Armenian POWs

YEREVAN — Russia will keep doing its best to ensure the full…

Fresno State Armenian Series Publishes Dr. Vahram L. Shemmassian’s “The Armenians of Musa Dagh: From Obscurity to Genocide Resistance and Fame 1840-1915”

FRESNO — Armenian Studies Program Director Prof. Barlow Der Mugrdechian announced the…