BELMONT, MA The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) will present a webinar on “The Ukraine War and Armenia(ns): Immediate Impacts and Repercussions,” on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 4:00 pm (Eastern) / 1:00 pm (Pacific).

The program is sponsored by the NAASR/Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation Lecture Series on Contemporary Armenian Issues.

The webinar will be accessible live on Zoom (registration required) and on NAASR’s YouTube Channel.

The program will feature a distinguished panel of experts consisting of Dr. Vicken Cheterian, Lecturer in History and International Relations at the University of Geneva and at Webster University Geneva; Dr. Nerses Kopalyan, Associate Professor-in-Residence of Political Science at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas; and Dr. Anna Ohanyan, Richard B. Finnegan Distinguished Professor of Political Science & International Relations at Stonehill College. The moderator will be Stepan Piligian, member of NAASR Board of Directors and columnist for the Armenian Weekly.

For more information contact NAASR at [email protected].