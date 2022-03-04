YEREVAN — French President Emmanuel Macron has sent a message to Armenian Prime Minister Nicolas Pashinyan on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and France and invited him to visit Paris.

February 24 marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between France and Armenia.

“Thanks to the close centuries-long friendship between the French and Armenian peoples our two countries have built a strong, diverse, promising partnership over the past three decades,” Macron says in his message.

“I am glad that political, cultural and economic contacts between our countries continue to strengthen in line with a roadmap for economic cooperation,” he says.

“To celebrate this day, to realize our common ambition, I have decided to organize a meeting on March 9 in Paris that will bring together French and Armenian high-ranking officials, representatives of local governments, enterprises, associations, as well as many prominent individuals from various fields to outline long-term structural projects to promote the sustainable development and prosperity of Armenia, with a special emphasis on the youth of your country. I will be glad to receive you on this occasion in Paris,” Macron says.

“You can count on the decisive mobilization of France, both bilaterally and within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, to achieve the adoption and implementation of de-escalation measures for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Believe that France will is fully committed to strengthening our partnership in the coming years to meet the many challenges of the modern world,” the message says.