YEREVAN — One Armenian soldier was killed and another wounded on Monday in a ceasefire violation reported from Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan.

The Armenian Defense Ministry said Sergeant Hrach Manasaryan died on his way to hospital after his army unit deployed outside the village of Yeraskh bordering Azerbaijan’s Nakhichevan exclave came under Azerbaijani fire.

Earlier in the day, Azerbaijan accused Armenian forces of opening fire over the weekend at its troops stationed east and west of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The NKR Defense Army dismissed Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s report, describing it as ‘false and having no relation with reality.’ It said also that the ceasefire regime has been regularly violated by the Azerbaijani armed forces in the eastern direction. It said all these breaches were reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.