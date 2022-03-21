YEREVAN — Armenia has demanded that the United Nations take steps to restore its neutral position in the context of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as it protested the participation of the global organization’s officials in an event that Azerbaijan held in a key Karabakh town earlier this week.

Acting UN Resident Coordinator in Armenia Lila Pieters Yahia was invited to Armenia’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday and informed that the ministry “strongly condemns the involvement of the UN Office in Azerbaijan in the event organized in Shushi on March 18.”

The ministry said that a note of protest was handed to the UN representative in this regard.

Azerbaijan organized an event in Shushi on Friday dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the country’s membership in the UN. Baku said that the UN resident coordinator in Azerbaijan and other representatives of the organization participated in the event during which a UN flag was raised in Shushi.

The UN did not immediately comment on the reaction in Yerevan.