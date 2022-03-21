Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Armenia has demanded that the United Nations take steps to restore its neutral position in the context of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as it protested the participation of the global organization’s officials in an event that Azerbaijan held in a key Karabakh town earlier this week.

Acting UN Resident Coordinator in Armenia Lila Pieters Yahia was invited to Armenia’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday and informed that the ministry “strongly condemns the involvement of the UN Office in Azerbaijan in the event organized in Shushi on March 18.”

The ministry said that a note of protest was handed to the UN representative in this regard.

Azerbaijan organized an event in Shushi on Friday dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the country’s membership in the UN. Baku said that the UN resident coordinator in Azerbaijan and other representatives of the organization participated in the event during which a UN flag was raised in Shushi.

The UN did not immediately comment on the reaction in Yerevan.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Pashinyan, Aliyev Meet in Vienna

VIENNA — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev…

Israeli Knesset Debates Recognition of Armenian Genocide

The Israeli parliament debated Tuesday whether to commemorate the Armenian genocide

Armenia at 25 Year: A Country at a Crossroads

Analysis by K.M. Greg Sarkissian President of the Zoryan Institute Vasgen Manukyan,…

Hungarian Opposition Demands the Resignation of Justice Minister

BUDAPEST — The opposition factions of the Hungarian parliament demand the government…