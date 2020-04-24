Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

LOS ANGELES – With 52 new deaths in the past 24 hours, and a total of 848 deaths and 18,517 positive COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases in Los Angeles County, the LA County Department of Public Health – Environmental Health Specialist Nona Oganisyan, issued a message in Armenian today during the daily press briefing, urging the Armenian-American community to continue following safe practices to avoid getting infected along with updated statistical data.

To find out if you’re eligible for a test and to schedule an appointment at a drive-up mobile testing site in Los Angeles County, please visit https://covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/.

The latest figures, according to the LA County Public Health Department website, the city of Glendale continues as one of the highest affected with 462 positive COVID-19 cases, and 9 deaths to date. Other areas with high populations of Armenian-Americans, include Burbank 203 cases), East Hollywood (100 cases), Hollywood (174 cases), Little Armenia (75 cases), Montebello (105 cases), North Hollywood (259 cases), Northridge (127 cases), Pasadena (293 cases), Sunland (59 cases), and Tujunga (50 cases).

Skilled nursing and assisted living facilities remain of concern to public health officials. The following facilities with high numbers of Armenian residents have been affected: Alexandria Care Center, Montrose Healthcare Center, Glendale Post Acute Center, Ararat Convalescent Hospital, Ararat Assisted Living, Brier Oak on Sunset and Burbank Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center among others.

For a complete up to date list of COVID-19 posit cases by cities and institutions, visit:
http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

The UN Observes International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide

NEW YORK — For the third time since 2015 a special event…

Dr. Yektan Türkyilmaz to Speak on “(Re)-Evaluating the Decision-MakingProcesses of the Armenian Genocide”

FRESNO — Dr. Yektan Türkyilmaz, Kazan Visiting Professor in Armenian Studies at…

Opposition Paper Again Fined For Libel

A court in Yerevan on Monday ordered the pro-opposition daily “Haykakan Zhamanak”…

Gharibian Brothers, Win Gold Medals in All 2010 Taekwondo Competitions

Armenian Athletic Association (Homenmen) members, the Gharibian brothers, earned Gold Medals in…