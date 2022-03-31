GLENDALE – The AMAA Child and Orphan Care Luncheon and Fashion Show is BACK and IN FULL SWING after going through the shutdowns, the lockdowns, the anxiety and apprehension of Covid-19! We pray that you are all safe and healthy AND are looking forward to joining us as we honor one of AMAA’s Child and Orphan Care Committee founding members and community activist Mrs. Savey Tufenkian. Her life, her persona, her benevolence and her unwavering dedication to children and orphans impacted not just the AMAA care recipients since its founding following a devastating earthquake in Armenia, but the community at large. The glimmer in her eyes and her smile as she entered a room, any room, captivated us all. This year, on May 21, 2022, we will honor Savey’s memory and celebrate her global impact, from here in Los Angeles, to our homeland in Armenia.

Once again, our luncheon and fashion show will be held at the world-renowned Beverly Hills Hotel and all event proceeds will benefit AMAA child and orphan care programs in Armenia and Artsakh. We truly can’t wait for you to join us and be a part of the magic, making these needy children’s’ wishes come true – just as Savey did and continues to do with the legacy she has left behind.

This year, as always, we are working so very hard to make our luncheon striking and extraordinary – as was Savey. The fashion show will be spectacular and feature our fashionable and adorable children who are excited and ready to walk the runway once again to our guests’ delight.

The silent auction committee, led by our member, Sandy McNutt, has procured some of the most beautiful items, experiences and adventures! If you have attended our event in the past – and we hope you have not forgotten us during the past two unprecedented years, you know what an extraordinary silent auction we have and we simply cannot wait for our guests to start the bidding…We are certain that the reception room will be buzzing anxiously with our guests racing to place the winning sticker on the bid sheets. Good luck to all!

In 2019, (our last event prior to the Covid-19 pandemic) your generous donations helped facilitate the sponsorship of 1,663 children, support 6 kindergartens in Armenia and Artsakh, support 5 Shogh community-based educational day centers in Yerevan, Vanadzor, Gyumri, Askeran and Shushi, provide summer and day camp experiences for nearly 5000 children and youth, provide Christmas programs at 42 locations, including gift packages for 12,000 children, offer various art, sports, theater and tutoring classes for 1,500 children, and assist needy families with relief packages and provide medical and dental care to over 6,000 children.

The amount of support is phenomenal and it has all come from our guests, our supporters and our donors! The children are so very grateful for all that you have done for them, and continue to do.

So, please continue to be part of an event that can change the lives of so many children far away by distance, but so very close in our hearts.

We miss you all and can’t wait to see on May 21, 2022!