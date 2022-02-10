GLENDALE – On February 6, in accordance with the established protocol at the Armenian diplomatic missions, a plaque board of the Consuls General of Armenia was unveiled at the chancery of the Consulate General, which exhibits the photos and the tenures of all the heads of the Armenian diplomatic mission in Los Angeles.

The plaque board includes the period from the establishment of the Consulate General of Armenia in January 1995 to the present and will continue with succeeding Consuls General.

The unveiling of the plaque, initiated by the present Consul General in Los Angeles Ambassador Armen Baibourtian, was attended by Ambassador Armen Melkonian, Director of the Middle East and Africa Department of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia. The latter was the Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles from 1998 to 2000.

The event was also attended by Khachatur Khudikyan, who was at the roots of the establishment of the Armenian Consulate General in Los Angeles.