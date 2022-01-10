Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

In a multi-part film about the events of World War II, Armenia was shown in its historical borders, including the territory of modern Turkey, Ermenihaber reports.

The first to draw attention to this fact was the Turkish Maritime and Global Strategy Center (Türk DEGS), which considered this fact an assault on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Turkey.

The issue was also touched by the pro-government newspaper “Yeni Akit”, which refers to the opinion of many unhappy Turkish citizens, demanding that the Supreme Council of the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (RTÜK) to take action and impose the most severe sanctions on Netflix.

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Henrikh Mkhitaryan Out for a Month Will Miss Armenia’s World Cup Qualifier Matches

ROME — Henrikh Mkhitaryan will remain out of action for a month…

PM Pashinian’s Bloc Wins Landslide Election Victory In Yerevan

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s bloc was on course to…
7

AMAA Celebrates Centennial Anniversary at Biltmore Millennium in Los Angeles

BY PHYLLIS HAMO Sponsors and guests of the Armenian Missionary Association of…

Russia Deploys Advanced Aircraft to Armenia

MOSCOW (RT) — Russia has sent five additional Mig-29 fighter jets and…