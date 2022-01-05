YEREVAN — The first meeting of the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey will take place on January 14 in Moscow, Press Secretary of the Foreign Ministry Vahan Hunanyan reported.

No further details were provided.

The meeting comes more than two months after President Joe Biden urged Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a meeting in Rome to work toward establishing diplomatic ties with landlocked Armenia and opening the countries’ shared border, according to previous comments by a senior Turkish official.

Special envoys Serdar Kilic, a former Turkish ambassador to the US, and Armenia’s deputy parliament speaker Ruben Rubinyan are expected to work on a roadmap that will cover a series of confidence-building measures, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said last week.