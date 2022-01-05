Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

WASHINGTON, DC — US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken discussed the process of normalization of relations with Armenia with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

“Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Cavusoglu discussed issues related to the Horn of Africa, Turkey’s appointment of a Special Envoy to discuss the process of normalization with Armenia, and opportunities to deepen cooperation bilaterally and as NATO Allies to address areas of mutual concern,” the Department of State said.

They also discussed tensions between Ukraine and Russia ahead of a meeting by NATO and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Turkey-U.S. bilateral relations, especially the revival of the strategic mechanism and developments in Sudan, Ethiopia and the Caucasus were also discussed, the ministry noted.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Imagine Armenia: A Presentation by Repatriated Armenians

LOS ANGELES — The Armenian Bar Association invites its members and the…

15 POWs Returned to Armenia

YEREVAN — The Armenian government has informed that 15 more POWs have…

By 2050 One Third of Armenia’s Population Will Be Over 60, Projections Show

YEREVAN — Today UNFPA Armenia and RA Ministry of Labor and Social…

Lithuania Sends Medics and Experts to Armenia, Serbia Sends Humanitarian Aid

YEREVAN — The European Union and Sweden have joined efforts with Lithuania…