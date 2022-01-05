WASHINGTON, DC — US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken discussed the process of normalization of relations with Armenia with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

“Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Cavusoglu discussed issues related to the Horn of Africa, Turkey’s appointment of a Special Envoy to discuss the process of normalization with Armenia, and opportunities to deepen cooperation bilaterally and as NATO Allies to address areas of mutual concern,” the Department of State said.

They also discussed tensions between Ukraine and Russia ahead of a meeting by NATO and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Turkey-U.S. bilateral relations, especially the revival of the strategic mechanism and developments in Sudan, Ethiopia and the Caucasus were also discussed, the ministry noted.