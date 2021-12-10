December 10 is a symbolic day for the history of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). On this day in 1991 the referendum of Independence was held, based on the result of which the independent Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) came into existence.

30 years later, on December 10 of 2021 the High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center of Artsakh (HTSPC), which functions under the auspices of the government of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) will hold an online fundraising event, aiming to advance the economy of Artsakh and help the people of the Armenian homeland.

During the last year, Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression dealt a substantial blow against free Artsakh. In addition, it also severely damaged the economy of Nagorno-Karabakh. In 2021, HTSPC, in cooperation with the government of Artsakh, has been working on implementing 12 strategic programs that will boost the economy and assist the people of NKR. To bring these projects to fruition, the online fundraising has been established.

The one dozen projects for which the HTSPC is seeking resources are as follows:

Equipment for the Art School of Artsakh (the estimated budget: ~ $3.400)

Guesthouse in Stepanakert (~ $39.000)

Poultry Farm in the Shosh Village (~$16.200)

Art House in Stepanakert -(~$3.900)

Quail farm in Stepanakert (~$4.100)

The FreedomBoard social-blog (~$53.000)

Animal farm in Shosh village (~$39,000)

Animal farm in Berdashen (~$8,200)

Bakery in Askeran region (~$4,080)

Rabbit Breeding Farm in Stepanakert (~$1,000)

My name is Artsakh (~$1,440)

Renovation of a water-pool in Martakert (~$46,000)

The fundraising is already taking place on the ahimnadram.com website. Consequently, some funds have already been generated. For instance, the 97% of the budget necessary for the album is secured, however, other projects currently do not have any donations.

We are calling on the worldwide population of Armenians and the friends of Artsakh to follow the online-fundraising on December 10. The event will be aired live from Stepanakert. For those who would like to contribute, the donations can be made both at the fundraising event or at any other time through ahimnadram.com

“Not only does HTSPC organize the fundraising for Artsakh’s development projects, but we also monitor the implementation of the business. We will periodically update our donors about the progress through our website, medial or social media platforms. If necessary, we are ready to talk to our donors directly”, HISPC’s director Levon Gulian highlighted.

For any questions about the fundraising program please contact [email protected]