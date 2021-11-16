YEREVAN — According to the agreement reached with the mediation of the Russian side, from 18:30 the fighting on the eastern borders of Armenia has been stopped, the press service of the Armenian Defense Ministry reported.

According to the Armenian Defense Ministry, the situation has relatively stabilized.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense reported that the Armenian side has losses, without specifying the exact number.

“At present, the clashes on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border in the area of ​​Mount Kilisali have ceased, the situation has returned to normal. Now the parties are counting losses, ”the Russian Defense Ministry said.

“Azerbaijan and Armenia took measures to stabilize the situation after the conversation between the defense ministers of the two countries with the Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu,” the Russian defense department said.