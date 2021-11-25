GLENDALE – On November 19, Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles Ambassador Armen Baibourtian met with the “Insurance Foundation for Servicemen” (IFS) Director for PR and Development Narine Galstyan and Outreach and Development Manager Sona Baghdasaryan.

The representatives of IFS arrived in Los Angeles within the framework of the “Diaspora Outreach” program, which aims to strengthen the ties between the Armenian diaspora communities and IFS. During the meeting, discussions were held on issues related to the long-term liabilities of the (IFS) and its future outlook, and the impact of the 2020 Artsakh war.

Ambassador Baibourtian highly appreciated the work accomplished by the Foundation and highlighted the special importance of the IFS mission. Moreover, the interlocutors discussed the prospects of cooperation. In the near future, the Consulate General of Armenia will organize an arts exhibition, the total proceeds of which will be allocated to the “Insurance Foundation for Servicemen”.

On the same day, a press conference was held for IFS representatives at the Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles, during which, various media representatives voiced their questions about the activities of the IFS.

Up to date, IFS has 4,582 active cases, where 4,165 cases were received after the recent war in Artsakh and has paid out over $109,000,000 in compensation. 86% (3948) of IFS beneficiaries are fallen heroes, 2% (76) are missing in action, 12% (558) are injured soldiers with total or partial incapacitation. Since its inception, IFS has attracted over $23,000,000 in voluntary donations, 70% of which comes from Armenia and the rest from 70+ countries worldwide, naturally most of it during and after the war. The rest of the funds are being generated from mandatory employee contributions from residents of Armenia and Artsakh ($106,000,000 since 2017).