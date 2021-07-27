Author
TOKYO —  Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, who is in Japan on a working visit, visited the Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority and met with its President Fuketa Toyoshi, Sarkissian’s press office reported. They discussed a set of issues regarding cooperation in the field of nuclear safety.

The head of the Japan Nuclear Regulatory Agency expressed readiness to cooperate with Armenia, noting that they are constantly equipping nuclear power plants, adapting them to risks, and their experience in this field can be instructive and useful for partners.

Referring to the areas of cooperation, the parties particularly singled out the areas of nuclear safety regulations, nuclear fuel, nuclear waste management, as well as the implementation of joint research in the field of nuclear physics. They attached importance to mutual visits and exchange programs of specialists for the development of cooperation.

The Japan Nuclear Regulatory Agency is a government body established after the 2012 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant accident to ensure the country’s nuclear safety.

