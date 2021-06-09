BAKU — The United States is very concerned by recent developments along the international border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the detention of six Armenian soldiers by Azerbaijani forces and the recent death of two journalists in a land-mine incident, Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip T. Reeker told reporters in Azerbaijan, where he meet with government leaders.

“Too many lives have been lost in the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and we are concerned the situation at the border could escalate. We call on both sides to resolve these incidents urgently and peacefully,” he said.

“The United States considers any movements along the non-demarcated areas of the international border between Armenia and Azerbaijan to be provocative and unnecessary. We reject the use of force to demarcate the border and call on both sides to return to their previous positions and to cease military fortification of the non-demarcated border and emplacement of landmines,” Philip Reeker noted.

“The United States urges the sides to return as soon as possible to substantive negotiations under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to achieve a long-term political settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The United States will continue to work with international humanitarian organizations, as well as our Allies and partners, to meet humanitarian needs in the region. But only through a peaceful settlement of the conflict can the people of the South Caucasus truly thrive and prosper,” he stated.

Philip Reeker arrived in Yerevan on Wednesday where he was greeted by USA Ambassador in Armenia Lynne Tracy.

‘’We are happy to welcome Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker to Armenia. He will meet with government, civil society, and business leaders to discuss bilateral priorities and issues related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict’’,the Embassy’s said in a statement.

In Armenia Reeker will meet with government, civil society, and business leaders to discuss bilateral priorities and issues related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.