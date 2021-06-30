PARAMUS, NJ –Rev. Dr. John J. Markarian, the Founding President of Haigazian University of Beirut, has passed away, he was 104 years old.

“Although Dr. Markarian has physically imparted from this earth, he remains a shining star in the field of higher education and the history of the Armenian Missionary Association of America. As thousands of Haigazian University students mourn his loss, we praise God for generations of Haigazian graduates who have illuminated the skies of humanity and brilliantly served their respective communities around the globe.” Zaven Khanjian, AMAA Executive Director/CEO

The Rev. Dr. John J. Markarian, of West Pittston, died June 29, 2021. He celebrated his 104th birthday on June 7.

He was born in Windham, N.Y., a son of the late Jacob and Dora (Euth) Markarian. He was a graduate of Lafayette College and Princeton Divinity School. He later served on the faculty at Lafayette College. He was an ordained Presbyterian minister and earned a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Theology from Drew University. The Rev. Dr. Markarian was the founding president of Haigazian University in Beirut, Lebanon. An account of his years there is relayed in his memoir, “The Thirsty Enemy.” He and his wife, Inge, later moved to California and eventually to West Pittston where they resided for the last 34 years.

He leaves his wife, Inge, of 47 years; his daughter, Joanne Kubler, of Los Angeles; his grandson, Michael Kubler and his wife Kathryn, and his great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Ari, of Sydney, Australia.

A celebration of Rev. Dr. Markarian’s life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations can be made online via the following link: Memorial Donations – Rev. Dr. John J. Markarian or sent to the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) 31 W. Century Rd., Paramus, NJ 07652. (Please include a memo on check: Rev. Dr. John Markarian Memorial.)

Donations will benefit the Rev. Dr. John J. Markarian Scholarship Fund designated to Haigazian University in Beirut, Lebanon.