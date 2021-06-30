YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today received US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that Armenia has entered a new phase after the early parliamentary elections, where the high assessments of the international community, including the USA, over the good organization of elections and recorded results are very important. Nikol Pashinyan particularly highlighted the reaction of U.S. President Joe Biden over the elections and the future directions of the U.S.-Armenia cooperation. Nikol Pashinyan noted that one of the results of the bilateral cooperation will be visible in a few days, when the new patrol service will start operation in Armenia. “I hope that our bilateral cooperation will be continued and reinvigorated,” Pashinyan said.

Nikol Pashinyan particularly emphasized the role of the USA as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair country and highlighted the activities of the format in the comprehensive settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict. The caretaker Prime Minister noted that Armenia views the Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format not only as a mediator in NK talks, but an important factor for preserving regional security. According to Pashinyan, currently there is a situation when Azerbaijan continues its aggressive policy, and the role of not only the Co-Chairs, but also the US is important for managing the situation.

Ambassador Lynne Tracy noted that the U.S. Administration will continue close cooperation with the Government of Armenia for fostering its reform agenda.

The Ambassador also noted the US administration’s commitment to the activities within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group aimed at the restoration of the negotiation format and a comprehensive settlement of the issue.

Nikol Pashinyan stated that the fight against corruption is still of primary significance for the Armenian government and, among the priorities, he also mentioned the reforms in the judiciary and expressed confidence that the judiciary will be truly independent in the years to come.

Nikol Pashinyan and Lynne Tracy also referred to the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The caretaker Prime Minister noted that the situation has only one solution, which is that the Azerbaijani armed forces return to their initiate positions and reminded that he had made a proposal for the solution of the issue.

Pashinyan highly assessed the role of the USA in returning the Armenian POWs from Azerbaijan and added that Armenia is ready to respond to humanitarian steps with appropriate steps.