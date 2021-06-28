Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN (Armradio) — Director of the Armbiotechnology scientific-production center, academician Ashot Saghyan has been elected President of the Armenian National Academy of Sciences.

Three candidates were vying for the post. None of them collected enough votes in the firts round.

The second round saw Ashot Saghyan win with a vote of 55 to 34. Five ballots were invalid.

Ashot Saghyan nominated Hrant Matevosyan, Correspondent Member of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia, for the post of Vice-President, and Arthur Ishkhanyan, Correspondent Member of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia for the post of Academician-Secretary.

As a result of a secret ballot, Hrant Matyosyan was elected Vice President of the National Academy of Sciences with 80 votes in favor and 12 against. Arthur Ishkhanyan was elected Academician-Secretary of the National Academy of Sciences with a vote of 80 to 12.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Pan­ Armenian Declaration on Centennial of Armenian Genocide Adopted

YEREVAN — The 5th sitting of the State Commission coordinating the events…

Russian President Putin Phones Armenian, Azeri Leaders

MOSCOW (RFE/RL) — Russian President Vladimir Putin telephoned his Armenian and Azerbaijani…

Ankara Deems Yerevan’s Protocol Withdrawl an Erroneous and Baseless Step

ANKARA — Turkey lashed out Tuesday at Armenian President Serzh Sarkisian for…

Chris Cornell’s ‘The Promise’ Nominated for Grammy Awards

NEW YORK — Chris Cornell, who was the lead singer of Seattle-based…