YEREVAN (Armradio) — Director of the Armbiotechnology scientific-production center, academician Ashot Saghyan has been elected President of the Armenian National Academy of Sciences.

Three candidates were vying for the post. None of them collected enough votes in the firts round.

The second round saw Ashot Saghyan win with a vote of 55 to 34. Five ballots were invalid.

Ashot Saghyan nominated Hrant Matevosyan, Correspondent Member of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia, for the post of Vice-President, and Arthur Ishkhanyan, Correspondent Member of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia for the post of Academician-Secretary.

As a result of a secret ballot, Hrant Matyosyan was elected Vice President of the National Academy of Sciences with 80 votes in favor and 12 against. Arthur Ishkhanyan was elected Academician-Secretary of the National Academy of Sciences with a vote of 80 to 12.