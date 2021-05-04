Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan getting vaccinated for COVID-19
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan complained on Thursday about a lack of progress in the Armenian government’s vaccination campaign against COVID-19, telling his ministers to get vaccine shots and thus set an example to skeptical citizens.

Pashinyan said that only about 2, 700 people making up less than 0.1 percent of Armenia’s population have been vaccinated since the campaign was launched on April 13. “This is a shamefully low figure,” he told a weekly cabinet meeting in Yerevan. The goal is to have as many as 700,000 people get vaccinated during the year.

Pashinyan said the vaccination is critical for not only minimizing coronavirus infections and resulting deaths but also accelerating the country’s recovery from a recession caused by the pandemic.

“If we don’t register a significant vaccination rate over the next month our tourism industry may have very serious problems this year as well,” he warned.

Armenia has already bought 24 thousand doses of AstraZeneca, 100,00o dozes of Chinese coronavac and 29,000 dozes of Russian Sputnik V vaccines. Vaccination is voluntary for all citizens over 18 years of age.

Pashinyan said in a Facebook post on Monday that he and his wife Anna Hakobyan were vaccinated against coronavirus.

“Today Anna and I were vaccinated against the coronavirus. We urge our citizens to actively contact polyclinics and get vaccinated,”Pashinyan wrote.

He also drew attention to the fact that it is highly likely that in the second half of 2021 the leading countries will impose restrictions on the entry of unvaccinated citizens.

Pashinyan did not specify which of the vaccines was used for his and his wife vaccination. Large-scale vaccination started in Armenia on April 13. The goal is to have as many as 700,000 people get vaccinated during the year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

AUA Celebrates a Milestone: 100 Pillars of AUA Campaign Completed

By Taleen Babayan A glass wall shines under the Yerevan sun in…

Henry Morgenthau’s Great Granddaughter Visits Artsakh

STEPANAKERT — On 28 April Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakian received Dr.…

Christian Leaders Shut Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre to Protest Israeli Tax Policies

JERUSALEM — Christian leaders in Jerusalem have taken the rare step of…

ACA Continues to Stand with Armenia and Artsakh

The Armenian Council of America expresses deep concerns regarding the agreement reportedly…