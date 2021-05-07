GLENDALE – On May 5, Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles Ambassador Armen Baibourtian had a virtual meeting with the new Mayor of the City of San Diego Todd Gloria. The meeting was also attended by the city’s Director of Global Affairs Rita Fernandez.

Ambassador Baibourtian congratulated Todd Gloria on his election as Mayor of San Diego. During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed the prospects of cooperation and the areas of mutual interest, where several concepts for projects were identified.

Armen Baibourtian noted that about seven thousand Armenians live in San Diego. Their number increases steadily due to the relocation of many Armenians to San Diego.

Moreover, the Consul General mentioned the opening ceremony of St. John Garabed Armenian Church of San Diego that is scheduled for October 15 and emphasized the importance of Mayor Todd Gloria’s presence at this ceremony. He also told the Mayor that the formal invitation from the parish priest will be extended to him soon.

Mayor Todd Gloria readily confirmed his participation in the opening ceremony of the newly built Armenian Church. In his turn, he invited Consul General Baibourtian to visit San Diego to follow-up and delve into the discussed topics and initiatives on the spot.

The City of San Diego is the eighth largest city in the United States with a 1, 450 million population. The city is authorized by the United States government to operate as a Foreign Trade Zone. San Diego hosts the busiest international border crossing in the world.

Todd Gloria was sworn in as the 37th Mayor of the City of San Diego on December 10, 2020. In 2016, Todd Gloria was elected to the California State Assembly. He rose to a leadership position in the Assembly serving as Majority Whip.