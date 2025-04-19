YEREVAN — A group of Artsakh residents gathered outside the Artsakh Representation Office in Armenia, demanding a meeting with the last President of Artsakh, Samvel Shahramanyan. They called for support in order to have what they described as “the loot returned.”

When asked by journalists who they were accusing of looting, protest leader Artur Osipyan responded that large sums of money had been distributed through foundations and ministries operating in Artsakh to various known and unknown individuals. He demanded that these lists be made public.

Shortly after, Samvel Shahramanyan came outside to respond to questions from the assembled group.

The protestors proposed going together to the Prosecutor’s Office. Shahramanyan replied that he was willing to meet with them on Monday to discuss the matter and go to the Prosecutor’s Office together.

“We’re not opposed to any form of public disclosure,” Shahramanyan stated. “But this involves certain classified information, as well as issues of personal data protection. There are also ongoing criminal proceedings and preliminary investigations underway. We do not want to interfere with these investigations.”

The Artsakh participants insisted that they were not politically motivated and were there to raise social concerns. They said they had been deprived of social support and warned that people currently living in Armenia would soon face poverty. They urged Shahramanyan to join them in public protest.

Shahramanyan responded that he did not consider it appropriate to join them in the streets. He emphasized that he could not personally address these issues, noting that they fall entirely under the responsibility of the Armenian government. He encouraged them to direct their concerns to the authorities in Yerevan.

Artur Osipyan, President of the Revolutionary Party of Artsakh, and Nahapet Sargsyan were the main figures questioning Shahramanyan during the discussion.

As Shahramanyan approached the protestors, a minor altercation broke out. Activists began arguing with journalists, accusing them of asking “disrespectful questions” and more. Disagreements also arose among the gathered protesters. One Artsakh resident urged others not to label former Artsakh commanders as looters, while others said, “We’re only repeating what we’ve heard — and we want those claims either confirmed or denied by Shahramanyan himself.”

During a brief media interaction, Shahramanyan concluded, “Right now, everyone is being accused of looting — but it’s up to the legal system to make that determination.”