TASHKENT — Armenia won both medal events on the eighth day of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Junior World Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Russia won another silver, taking its tally for the week to an impressive seven medals in total, one more than Turkey with two days to go.

The performance of the day came from Garik Karapetyan, who will not be 17 until next month.

He gained revenge over men who had beaten him in world and continental youth championships as he took the men’s 96 kilograms with 162-193-355.

Karapetyan trailed the 18-year-old Russian Artur Babayan in the snatch but Babayan – who had denied Karapetyan in the 2019 European Youth Championships – failed with his final attempt and was beaten by one kilogram. Moskalenko of Ukraine lifted 155-194-349 to win the bronze medal.

Armenia took the women’s 81kg through Liana Gyurjyan, who lifted 98-125-223 to finish one kilogram ahead of Ucan Dilara of Turkey.

Ecuador’s Kelin Jimenez was third with total lif of 218kg.

