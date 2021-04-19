Dr. Ara Sanjian, Director of the Armenian Research Center at the University of Michigan, Dearborn, will speak on “The Armenian Church in Nagorno-Karabagh (Artsakh) in Modern Times” at 7:00PM (Pacific time) on Thursday, May 6, 2021. The presentation is part of the Spring 2021 Lecture Series of the Armenian Studies Program and is co-sponsored by the Society for Armenian Studies (SAS).

The lecture dwells on the development of the structures and activities of the Armenian Church as an institution on the territory of Nagorno Karabakh and the adjacent territories of the historical Armenian province of Artsakh from the early nineteenth century to the present, with special emphasis on the Soviet era from 1920 to 1991.

Dr. Ara Sanjian is Associate Professor of History and the Director of the Armenian Research Center at the University of Michigan, Dearborn. From 1991 to 1994 he did his PhD in modern history of the Middle East at the School of Oriental and African Studies, the University of London. From 1996 to 2005 he was the Chairman of the Department of Armenian Studies, History and Political Science at Haigazian University in Beirut. In fall 2003, he was the Henry S. Khanzadian Kazan Visiting Professor in Armenian Studies at California State University, Fresno. He joined the University of Michigan-Dearborn in January 2006. His research interests focus on the post-World War I history of Armenia, Turkey and the Arab states of Western Asia. He is the author of Turkey and Her Arab Neighbors, 1953-1958: A Study in the Origins and Failure of the Baghdad Pact (2001), as well as two monographs and a number of scholarly articles and book chapters, published in English, Armenian, Russian and French.

Zoom Registration Link: https://bit.ly/armenianstudiessanjian