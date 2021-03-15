ROME — Henrikh Mkhitaryan will remain out of action for a month with a muscle injury.

The Armenia international picked up an injury in Roma’s 3-0 win over Shakhtar this past Thursday.

According to Sky Sport journalist Angelo Mangiante, he will remain out of action for three or four weeks with a soleus muscle injury.

Calciomercato.com reports the 32-year-old underwent medical examinations at Rome’s Villa Stuart on Monday morning and left the clinic using crutches.

Mkhitaryan has 11 goals and just as many assists in 34 appearances with the Giallorossi so far this season.

Mkhitaryan will also miss Armenia’s World Cup qualifier matches scheduled for later this month.

The national team will play against Liechtenstein on March 25th in an away match, will host Iceland on March 28 and Romania on March 31st in Yerevan .