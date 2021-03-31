YEREVAN — The Armenian national football team won their third consecutive victory at the start of the qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup, beating the Romanian national team at home with a score of 3-2.

The home team took the lead in the 56th minute when national team newcomer Eduard Spertsyan send a shot to the visitors goal from the edge of the penalty box.

Romania bounced back and then took the lead thanks to two goals scored by substitute Alexandru Cichaldau in the 62nd and 72nd minutes.

In the dramatic ending of the match, when the Romanian national team was left with ten men after George Puskas was sent off in the 78th minute, Joaquin Kaparos’ team managed to level the score first and then snatch the victory.

In the 86th minute, Armenian national team captain Varazdat Haroyan threw himself at Tigran Barseghyan’s cross from the right volleying it into Nita’s net. In the 89th minute, Barseghyan coolly converted a penalty kick, called by the referee for a foul in the box against Eduard Spertsyan, securing the victory for Armenia 3-2..

In the previous two matches of the qualifying tournament in group J, the Armenian national team on March 25 defeated the Liechtenstein national team 1: 0 away, and three days later in Yerevan beat the Icelanders 2: 0.

With 9 points in three matches, Armenia topped the current group standings.

The World Cup qualifier will resume in the fall. On September 2, the Armenian national team will play against the national team of North Macedonia, then on September 5, they will also play against the German national team, and on September 8, they will host the Liechtenstein national team.