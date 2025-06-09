Up next
YEREVAN – A delegation from the Indian National Defense College, headed by Major General Samarth Nagar, is paying a familiarization visit to the Republic of Armenia from June 9 to 13.

According to Armenia’s Ministry of Defense, on June 9, the delegation was received at the Ministry’s administrative complex by First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Edward Asryan.

During the meeting, the Chief of the General Staff presented the ongoing reforms within Armenia’s Armed Forces to the visiting delegation.

The two sides also discussed issues related to regional and international security.

 

